From the start, he has been disengaged from the process of controlling this pandemic: failing to attend Cobra meetings; undermining public confidence in actions his government is taking by operating a one rule for us, another for them regime; delaying decisions on public health measuress; and failing to get a grip on the supply of key PPE or on the issues around care homes.Today's Independent has a further story that illustrates the Prime Minister's casual and irresponsible approach to this virus. They say that Johnson is facing fresh questions about alleged Covid rule-breaking amid claims he failed to self-isolate last January after coming into close contact with a Downing Street aide who later tested positive for the infection:All this matters, of course, because Johnson is the one making the rules. If he is seen as not keeping them, then how can he expects others to do so. When the inquiry into the pandemic gets underway, let's hope that the Prime Minister's role in extending it is looked into.