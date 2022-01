The BBC reports on the view of Gail Davies-Walsh, chief executive of Afonydd Cymru, which represents Wales' rivers' trusts, who asserts that thousands of small-scale water pollution spills are not being looked into in Wales, adding up to a "massive issue".Her statemnet follows criticism of a leaked document suggesting staff at England's Environment Agency (EA) should ignore low-impact pollution events:Funding is clearly at the heart of this problem, and it is up to Welsh Ministers to put this right.