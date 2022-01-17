



This was followed a few years later by a complete revamp of the way S4C was funded, effectively abolishing the direct grant from DCMS by bringing the Welsh language broadcaster under the auspices of the BBC, and making it reliant on licence fee funding.



Back in 2009, I asked was the licence fee still fit for purpose? Further questions were: 'Does the rise of digital inclusion, broadband and satellite TV stations outside of UK jurisdiction mean that it has become an obsolete way of funding public service TV? Should the licence fee be abolished altogether and the BBC funded by direct taxation instead?'





Given what has happened in those twelve years with the rise of Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, Britbox and goodness-knows how many more subscription services, these questions seem more relevant than ever.



It is not clear what exactly Nadine Dorries has in mind to replace the licence fee, but what seems certain is that she does not have the future of public service broadcasting at the forefront of her mind.









What is more the stated rationale, that 'The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over' is less than honest. It was the Tory Government who abolished free TV licences for the over-75s in the first place, putting elderly people in this position.



Raising the abolition of the licence fee now , at a time when the government is in crisis and the Prime Minister's own position is under threat, creates the appearance of a very large dead cat being thrown on the table in an attempt to get us to focus on other issues.

This government, like many before it, has been very critical of the BBC's impartiality, continuing to seek ways to monitor and control the way the channel reports on political affairs. There have of course, been issues with the way management interprets impartiality, often pitching fringe figures against experts in an effort to put more than one side of the argument, when there is no justification for giving both points of view equal weight, but that is something that should be sorted out by the guidelines the BBC operates to. Instead, this latest move by the Secretary of State looks more and more like a vendetta.



The short term impact of Dorries' decision to freeze the licence fee for the next two years will be hundreds of millions of pounds worth of cuts to BBC services. It is not yet clear what that will mean for S4C and Welsh language broadcasting, never mind other valuable services. And let us not forget that channels such as the BBC World Service actually complement UK Government foreign policy. I wonder how Ministers would react if the main cut was to abolish that service.



What is important now is that the debate that Dorries says she wants to initiate is not dominated by ideological considerations. A sustainable means of funding public service broadcasting has to be found that avoids lumping the BBC in with the Amazon Primes of this world, that preserves the principles and mission on which the BBC was founded and does not add substantially to the cost for the British public, including those pensioners Dorries says she is so concerned about.



Personally, I think direct government funding from taxation, although fairer, would be a wrong turn, leaving the corporation open to ministerial coercion, especially from this government, which is already set on limiting our traditional democratic freedoms.





I was surprised on reading the Richard Crossman Diaries to find that Harold Wilson's first government was exploring allowing the BBC to supplement its income through advertising. That is one possible solution. Let's see what others emerge now.