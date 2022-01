The Independent reports on the government’s UK Climate Change Risk Assessment which argues that ministers must go “further and faster” to prepare for the impacts of warmer temperatures caused by the climate crisis.The new report says “stronger or different” government action was needed to tackle more than 30 climate-related risks in the next few years, including over coastal flooding, public water supplies and health, adding that it would cost billions every year to deal with the impacts of the climate emergency by the mid-century:Isn't it time the government started to take this crisis seriously?