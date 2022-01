I went out for dinner with my wife last night to a lovely restaurant in Mumbles. We had a three course dinner and drinks and, with tip, the bill came to less than £90. This is the first time we have been out to a restaurant since our holiday in September. It is the sort of luxury we like to indulge in every now and again. If only the same could be said about the Foreign Secretary.The Independent reports that Liz Truss insisted on hosting a lunch at an “incredibly expensive” private club owned by a Tory donor, overruling her officials’ advice to go somewhere more suitable. They say that leaked correspondence has revealed the foreign secretary “refused to consider anywhere else” and requested taxpayers’ cash for a £3,000 event with Joe Biden’s trade representative.Fortunately, the venue agreed to reduce the bill to £1,400, but on condition of immediate payment – which meant civil servants had to use an emergency process to pay up straight away:Of course I paid personally for my dinner, the problem though is that, as a taxpayer, I also paid in part for Liz Truss's extravagance.