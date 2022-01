The decision by the Metropolitan Police to finally investigate the incessant partying in Downing Street is welcome. As the Guardian reports , it was only on Sunday that the Met decided it had enough evidence to merit a criminal investigation into claims of parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, attended by those who made the onerous lockdown rules:Irrespective of this reasoning, it is my view that the Met has been applying different standards in its decision-making on this controversy, over those it has applied to ordinary citizens. That is an unacceptable approach to policing, Will they be able to redeem themselves now they have the evidence gathered for them by Sue Gray? We will have to wait and see.