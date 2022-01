The Independent reports that huge lorry queues building up at the Port of Dover have been blamed “entirely” on extra controls which have come into force from Brexit, with port chiefs urging the UK government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease further checks set to come in later in 2022 which could cause “disastrous” disruption to trade:It is not as if the government were not warned. Perhaps they should have struck a deal with the EU after all.