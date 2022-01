It is such a rare occurrrence, somebody actually delivering on a Brexit promise, that it is worth noting, and maybe even shouting from the top of a mountain. Unfortunately, this is not a promise that Boris Johnson or other Brexiteers would put much story on, or even celebrate, in fact it was made by the EU.The Independent reports that tens of thousands of Brexit-related websites have been taken offline by the EU agency in charge of domain names – including the Leave.eu site set up by the pro-Brexit campaign group. This follows the warning by the EU to owners of .eu websites based in the UK that they needed to prove eligibility for an EU domain name after the Brexit process or they would be officially “revoked” this week:You reap what you sow I suppose.