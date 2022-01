The Mirror reports that Boris Johnson has once more been accused of lying after bombshell emails revealed he did personally intervene to get animals and staff from a charity airlifted out of Afghanistan after the Taliban took Kabul. The Prime Minister said at the time it was "complete nonsense" the Government stepped in to help Paul 'Pen' Farthing and members of his Nowzad charity flee Afghanistan:The paper says that these emails cast fresh doubt on Johnson's integrity. No comment.