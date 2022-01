I have posted a couple of times about Boris Johnson's rather bonkers idea of a white elephant bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, most recently, here . The latest news on this though is not good for taxpayers.The Guardian reports that nearly £900,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a study commissioned by the Prime Minister that found it would be too expensive to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland.The paper says that the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost £896,681:Of course this is small change compared to the £135 million that was written off by the Welsh Government on the M4 relief road , a project that was never likely to be built in my opinion. It just goes to show that the whims of politicians can be as expensive as their mistakes.