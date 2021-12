The title of this blogpost sums up precisely the dilemma facing the Chancellor of the Exchequer as we move towards the expiration of the current cap on fuel costs and the seemingly inevitable doubling of domestic bills in the new year. For, having incurred the largest post-war public debt fighting the pandemic, Rishi Sunak now has the tantalising prospect of a £3.1 billion windfall in VAT receipts charged against these energy bills.The Guardian reports that this windfall , built up since the October budget, would cover the projected £2.4bn cost of removing VAT from gas and electricity bills over the winter months:The Treasury, of course, argue that if people are spending more on fuel then they will have less to spend elsewhere and that this will produce a counter-mandering effect by cutting tax revenues on those other goods. However, the case for relieving the burden on poorer households by cutting VAT is overwhelming as is a public investment in the energy efficiency of people's homes.