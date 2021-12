And so the long march to Hungarian-style authoritarianism continues, with 'Justice' Secretary, Dominic Raab set to outline a sweeping overhaul of human rights law that he claims will counter “wokery and political correctness” and expedite the deportation of foreign criminals.As the Guardian reports , Raab claims that the highly controversial reforms will create a new bill of rights, including a permission stage to “deter spurious human rights claims” and 'change the balance between freedom of expression and privacy'.However, lawyers believe the proposed changes to the Human Rights Act are dangerous and fuelled by political rhetoric rather than necessity:What is most disturbing is the lack of proper scrutiny of these measures in the media, much of whom is fuelling this popularist nonsense in the first place. It is just a shame that those Tory MPs revolting over covid passports cannot extend their concern for civil liberties to opposing this bill.