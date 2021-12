Former Liberal Democrat. pro-European and one-time anti-monarchist, Liz Truss may well be enjoying a meteoric rise at the moment, with her being given the additional responsibiloity of taking on the EU, but her record as a trade negotiator is not as great as she would like us to believe.The i-paper reports that the deal she secured with Australia, when she was Trade Secretary, may well have dire consequences for our own farming, forestry and fishing industry.The paper says that the government's own impact assessment shows that this sector will take a £94m hit, with an additional expected £225m hit to the semi-processed food sector, which includes tinned products, as part of a “reallocation of resources within the economy”:Promises to farmers that leaving the EU would benefit them have proved to be no more than Scotch mist. Instead agriculture has been one of the victinms of Brexit and deals such as the one Truss negotiated with Australia have added to that pain.