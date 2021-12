Will we ever tire of mocking Liz Truss, her over-weening ambition and her attempts to ingratiate herself with Tory backwoodsmen as part of her manouevring to replace 'dead-man-walking' Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. I am betting that we won't, at least not until she succeeds to the top job, when it will cease to be funny at all.The latest faux pas fron our Foreign Secretary is her vow to bring back pint-sized champagne bottles after Brexit as part of a review of “hangover” EU laws that can be removed.According to the Mirror , a Government source said:Truss will just have to find another way to appeal to the chanpagne-quaffing electorate in Tory leadership contests