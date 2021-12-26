Sunday, December 26, 2021
Truss embarrasses herself over pints of champagne remark
Will we ever tire of mocking Liz Truss, her over-weening ambition and her attempts to ingratiate herself with Tory backwoodsmen as part of her manouevring to replace 'dead-man-walking' Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. I am betting that we won't, at least not until she succeeds to the top job, when it will cease to be funny at all.
The latest faux pas fron our Foreign Secretary is her vow to bring back pint-sized champagne bottles after Brexit as part of a review of “hangover” EU laws that can be removed.
According to the Mirror, a Government source said: "Pint-sized bottles were a victim of the EU's war against imperial measurements, which are widely used and understood in this country.
"Now we've left the EU, we can rid ourselves of rules like this.”
Pint bottles were beloved by Winston Churchill, who said they were the "ideal size" and "enough for two at lunch and one at dinner".
Ms Truss is rumoured to want the Tory leadership and the return of pint bottles - mooted several times in recent years - will be seen as a pitch to Brexiteers.
But critics will see it is a distraction bid after the UK admitted there will be no deal this year over the consequences of Boris Johnson ’s Brexit pact in Northern Ireland - and Brexit minister Lord Frost resigned.
The lack of a deal means some checks on inbound goods from Europe to Great Britain, which were repeatedly delayed, will now come in on January 1.
Critics poured scorn on the idea - while others pointing out champagne is made in France, whose producers seem unlikely to switch to pint bottles for the UK market.
Former Daily Record editor Murray Foote tweeted: “There is a flaw in this anticipated benefit of Brexit … it’s the French who make and bottle champagne.”
Yes, Champagne is produced in France under EU laws, and cannot be produced elsewhere as it is a protected product. Not only does the UK Government have no control over how it is bottled, but the UK deliberately walked away from any influence it may have had when Johnson signed the withdrawal agreement.
Truss will just have to find another way to appeal to the chanpagne-quaffing electorate in Tory leadership contests
2 Sod you says France ,we are the master of champers.It stays as it is
3 France notice a business opportunity and makes a killing selling pint champers.EU wins again.
