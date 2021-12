When Michael Gove announced during the referendum campaign that he had had enough of experts, nobody expected his rallying cry to be taken up by Tory MPs when it comes to our health and wellbeing, but that is apparently where we now are.Boris Johnson's reluctance to make decisions and take the necessary and timely actions needed to tackle Covid 19, his obvious inability to focus on the problems presented to him and the opposition of a sizeable number of Tory MPs to measures recommended by health experts to keep us safe, has put us all at far more risk that we needed to be and prolonged this pandemic, possibly at the cost of thousands of unnecessary deaths. And they are still at it.As the Guardian reports , the UK government’s chief scientific adviser has had to hit back at accusations from Conservative MPs that epidemiological modellers had “spread gloom” about the Omicron variant:Isn't it time these MPs let the scientists do their job, and stop playing politics with people's lives?