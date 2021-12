As the Boxing Day hunts gather there is growing concern that these trail hunts are being used as a smokescreen for illegal foxhunts. As a result, Ministers are being urged to ban trail hunting on public land.The Guardian notes that in a landslide vote at the National Trust’s annual meeting in November, members voted overwhelming to ban this form of hunting, which was devised after the Hunting Act banned the hunting of foxes with dogs. Natural Resources Wales, similarly banned the practice, but activists expect more than 240 hunting days will have taken place on land owned by the Ministry of Defence this year:Surely it's time that this loophole was closed for good.