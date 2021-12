As if we needed yet nore bad news, the Guardian reports that energy bills could rise as much as 50% in the spring as the UK faces a “national crisis” over soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices.The paper says that the trade body Energy UK has called on the government to intervene to help cut the cost of bills as these price increases drive dozens of energy companies out of business:Will the government act to alleviate this burden on already over-stretched consumers? Do they even care? I'm off to find a fixed price deal, I suggest you all do the same.