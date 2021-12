Seriously, you couldn't make this up. The man who Boris Johnson appointed to investigate allegations of his staff partying during lockdown has, himself, been accused of facilitating a 'party' that took place in his Whitehall office.The Mirror reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and his team held an event in a room in the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020 - the day before the alleged Number 10 party he was charged with investigating:This government is a complete omnishambles.