Saturday, December 18, 2021
Somebody tell them the party is over
Seriously, you couldn't make this up. The man who Boris Johnson appointed to investigate allegations of his staff partying during lockdown has, himself, been accused of facilitating a 'party' that took place in his Whitehall office.
The Mirror reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and his team held an event in a room in the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020 - the day before the alleged Number 10 party he was charged with investigating:
According to the Times, digital invitations were sent out to the gathering, under the heading "Christmas party!"
A Cabinet Office confirmed the Cabinet Secretary's private office held a virtual quiz on December 17, starting at 5.30pm and lasting an hour.
They said about six members of staff, who had been working in the office that day, took part in person - with the rest of the team joining from home.
Mr Case did not take part in the event, the source said, but it's understood he walked through the private office while it was taking place, so would have been aware it was happening.
Alcohol and snacks were enjoyed by those present, which were provided by staff themselves.
Mr Case spoke to staff briefly at the end of the event, and then left.
It will prompt serious questions over the integrity of the "independent" probe into parties and gatherings across Westminster last year, while Brits were forced to cancel Christmas plans with friends and family.
When he was appointed earlier this month, a Number 10 spokesperson was asked for reassurances that Mr Case would be a credible investigator.
They replied: "It’s clear that he is rightly leading what will be an independent process looking into the allegations made on that date in No10."
This government is a complete omnishambles.
The Mirror reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and his team held an event in a room in the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020 - the day before the alleged Number 10 party he was charged with investigating:
According to the Times, digital invitations were sent out to the gathering, under the heading "Christmas party!"
A Cabinet Office confirmed the Cabinet Secretary's private office held a virtual quiz on December 17, starting at 5.30pm and lasting an hour.
They said about six members of staff, who had been working in the office that day, took part in person - with the rest of the team joining from home.
Mr Case did not take part in the event, the source said, but it's understood he walked through the private office while it was taking place, so would have been aware it was happening.
Alcohol and snacks were enjoyed by those present, which were provided by staff themselves.
Mr Case spoke to staff briefly at the end of the event, and then left.
It will prompt serious questions over the integrity of the "independent" probe into parties and gatherings across Westminster last year, while Brits were forced to cancel Christmas plans with friends and family.
When he was appointed earlier this month, a Number 10 spokesperson was asked for reassurances that Mr Case would be a credible investigator.
They replied: "It’s clear that he is rightly leading what will be an independent process looking into the allegations made on that date in No10."
This government is a complete omnishambles.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home