The Independent reports that British disability blue badges are no longer being recognised in major holiday destinations across Europe thanks to Brexit.The paper says that automatic recognition for Britain’s 2.4 million blue badge holders – a perk of EU membership – stopped across Europe on 31 December 2020 when the EU transition period ended and despite ministers promising to negotiate individual deals with EU countries to recognise British badges, they have failed to do so for the most popular destinations:Something else that was not on the side of the Brexit bus, and which has disgracefully, proved to be a low prority for Ministers.