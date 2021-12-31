

British holidaymakers visiting the EU in 2022 will also be hit, with Vodafone bringing back roaming charges from January 6, followed by EE on March 3 and Three from May 23. In addition, a change in EU rules is set to slap a €7 (£6) visa waiver fee on UK holidaymakers by the end of 2022.



Quite a lot to look forward to then, as Brexit finally starts to take effect on our day-to-day lives.

There are many good reasons for wanting to see the back of 2021, though some may argue that it became indistinguishable from 2020. It is certainly the case that it appears to have lasted twice as long as it should have done. For those involved in the import-export business, and by implication all us consumers as well, tomorrow could well herald the start of another sort of nightmare, one consumed by red tape.The Mirror reports that 1st January 2022 is the day that Brexit import checks kick in, a move business chiefs fear could swamp small firms with red tape and leave food rotting at ports:This is not the only Brexit-inspired change next year. EU food imports to the UK will not need to have export health certificates until July 1, 2022, after the last date of October 1 2021 was pushed back, and physical 'SPS checks’ on animal products at border control posts, along with safety and security declarations on imports, have been delayed from January 1 to July 1.