Monday, December 13, 2021
Hypocrisy and self-interest on voter IDs
There was not much new in the report by the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee regarding proposals to force voters to present photo ID caeds at polling stations.
As the Guardian reports, essentially the committee concluded that plans to introduce voter identification risk upsetting the balance of the UK’s electoral system, making it more difficult for people to vote and removing an element of the trust inherent in the system.
The committee noted that when a requirement to produce photographic identification at polling stations was introduced in Northern Ireland in 2003, “the turnout at the 2004 Northern Ireland assembly elections dropped by 2.3% as a direct consequence”.
Many of us have been saying this for some time. What is worth keeping an eye out for though, is how many of the 70 Tory rebels, who propose voting against vaccine passports on civil liberties grounds, will then troop through the lobbies in favour of voter IDs.
Self-interest is a powerful motivator.
