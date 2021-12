The Guardian reports that the statutory body set up to protect the post-Brexit rights of EU citizens settled in the UK has taken the dramatic step of launching legal action against the Home Office, accusing it of breaching their basic rights.The paper says that the Independent Monitoring Authority has launched judicial review proceedings on the grounds that 2.5 million EU citizens who have been granted pre-settled status have been put at automatic risk of losing rights to live, work or rent, or being deported by the Home Office:I may be mistaken about this, but it is my recollection that promises were made around the Brexit referendum and during the signing of the withdrawal agreement to protect existing European citizens living and working in the UK. Once more the reality has proven to be very different.