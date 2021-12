Over at the Financial Times , Camilla Cavendish is writing about the authoritatian mess that is the UK Government's police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which she describes as a monstrous jumble of laws that wouldn’t look out of place in Soviet Russia — and that was before the government slipped in more clauses by the back door.She says that two new reports warn that we are heading into “government by diktat”, because power is drifting away from parliament:Is Boris Johnson's Government turning the country into an elected dictatorship, Hungary-style? It certainly looks like it.