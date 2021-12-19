Sunday, December 19, 2021
Goodbye to Frost in winter
The Welsh Liberal Democrats once put up a candidate in a by-election in Neath Port Talbot, whose surname was Frost . It was around this time of year and he stormed to victory on the slogan 'vote for Frost in winter'. After yesterday's events I doubt if Boris Johnson will be so enthusiastic about seeing the name Frost ever again.
Until now, Lord Frost has been the lynchpin in the Prime Minister's strategy for 'getting Brexit done.' Frost negotiated the exit agreement and he has been instrumental in negotiations to undo his own work in order to keep the Tory backbenchers happy. In many ways it is surprising that it took him so long to quit given the impossible, almost Augean task, that had been assigned to him.
According to the Guardian, Frost has been vocal in recent weeks about his concerns over tax increases and the re-imposition of Covid restrictions. He is understood to have spoken out against a rise in national insurance to pay for health and social care spending. He also has concerns about plan B Covid measures, which provoked the largest ever Tory rebellion under Johnson’s leadership.
The paper adds however, that Frost has also had to accept concessions over Brexit, with the British government dropping its demand to block the European court of justice from being the ultimate arbiter of trade rules in Northern Ireland, while the government has also backed away from his threat to trigger article 16 of the Brexit agreement, which would suspend parts of the trade deal agreed for Northern Ireland.
Essentially, having been at the centre of governmental chaos and the dysfunctional Brexit that is slowly tearing the country's economy apart, he has departed because he could see no way back for this chaotic administration. As the Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “The rats are fleeing Boris Johnson’s sinking ship.”
Can Boris Johnson hold on for much longer? It seems that it is only the pandemic that is restraining Tory MPs from throwing their leader to the lions. Surely, Johnson is in the last-chance-saloon, now.
