We now appear to be on course for a ruinous trade war just to accommodate the ambitions of a possible successor to Boris Johnson. Is this how things are to be for the future, our national interests taking second place to the manoeuvring to replace a weakened Prime Minister?

If anybody thought that the appointment of a former pro-European to negotiate with the EU might lead to a more considered approach to the Northern Ireland protocol and the implementation of Brexit, then they would have been swiftly disabused of such a fanciful notion by Elizabeth Truss's early actions in her new role.The Independent reports that the Foreign Secretary has been accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16:Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokeperson, Layla Moran has accused Truss of trying to use the issue to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest.