The ongoing controversy over Boris Johnson's refurbishment of the Downing Street flat reached a sort of conclusion yesterday with the Electoral Commission fining the Tory Party £17,800 for breaching electoral law.As the Mirror reports , the long-awaited Electoral Commission probe found laws on the reporting of donations "were not followed" over the costly revamp:At the rate we are going it can't be long before there is a new occupant of this flat. Will the next Prime MInister rip it all out and start again?things are getting worse for the Prime Minister with him now being caight out in an obvious lie over this flat refurbishment. The Guardian reports that Johnson’s integrity is once again under the spotlight after an official report suggested he gave differing accounts to investigators looking into the redecoration of his Downing Street flat.The paper says that documents released by the Electoral Commission have revealed Johnson sent a WhatsApp message to the Tory donor Lord Brownlow in November last year seeking more money for the costly makeover. This is despite the fact that in an earlier inquiry into the matter, Johnson had assured Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, that he did not know who had given money for the work until it was revealed by the media in February this year.