The sensational byelection result in North Shropshire last night may well prove to be the final straw for the Prime Minister. The fact the poll was timed for the last day of the Parliamentary term may help him, but the list of distractions and side shows piling up on Johnson's negative ledger are growing daily and his future as PM does not look that bright.As the Guardian points out , in addition to losing Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire, and the backlash from the Owen Patterson sleaze vote, there is a fresh inquiry into his relationship with the tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, accusations of of lacking seriousness and professionalism after his Peppa Pig speech to the CBI, the ever-growing list of Christmas Party indiscretions during lockdown, the rignition of flatgate, and the Tory backbench rebellion.Now, Johnson is being accused by a committee of senior MPs and peers of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK. The Independent says that in a stinging letter to the Prime Minister, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC):On top of that the Foreign Office are now initiating a ten per cent cut in their overall workforce. The sooner that Tory MPs move against Johnson the better.