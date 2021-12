There was a disturbing article in the Independen t a few days ago which outlined concerns by experts and campaigners that a plan by Boris Johnson’s government to change the regulation of chemicals after Brexit risks making the UK a “dumping ground” for harmful substances.The paper says that the government’s policy paper setting out how the UK’s new, post-Brexit chemical safety regime will diverge from the EU’s REACH system, shows that of ten potentially hazardous chemicals added to Brussels’ list of “substances of very high concern” this year, only four would be added to the UK’s list:I was going to suggest that becoming the world's dumping ground did not feature on the side of Boris's Brexit battlebus, but in fact many of us were warning during the referendum of reduced environmental stardards if we left the EU, and it looks like we were right.