Sunday, December 12, 2021
And now the Treasury are at it
As if it wasn't bad enough that Boris the clown and his staff were ahppily flouting lockdown rules while the rest of us locked ourselves away with our immediate family (and not even that in many cases) to prevent the virus from spreading, it turns out that the more serious Treasury was also indulging in some rule-breaking.
The Guardian reports that officials held an “impromptu” drinks party to celebrate Rishi Sunak’s autumn spending review during lockdown. They say that a spokesperson insisted it was a “small number” of staff who celebrated around their desks, but reports put the number closer to two dozen civil servants at the event:
A team of officials working on the chancellor’s spending review announcement stayed after hours for the party on 25 November last year, the Times reported.
Government sources said the drinks were not planned but the civil servants involved bought beer and wine from a nearby supermarket.
Allegra Stratton, in a recorded rehearsal for a proposed new programme of press briefings that was later leaked.
A Treasury spokesperson told the Guardian: “A number of HMT staff came into the office to work on the spending review 2020. We have been made aware that a small number of staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.
“The Treasury did not organise an in-person departmental party last Christmas.”
It is understood that Sunak was not at the event and was not aware of it taking place at the time.
During the November lockdown, non-essential shops, and leisure and entertainment venues were closed, as well as pubs, bars and restaurants. People were told to stay at home except for limited reasons including work if it could not be done from home.
It isn't agood look is it?
