As if it wasn't bad enough that Boris the clown and his staff were ahppily flouting lockdown rules while the rest of us locked ourselves away with our immediate family (and not even that in many cases) to prevent the virus from spreading, it turns out that the more serious Treasury was also indulging in some rule-breaking.The Guardian reports that officials held an “impromptu” drinks party to celebrate Rishi Sunak’s autumn spending review during lockdown. They say that a spokesperson insisted it was a “small number” of staff who celebrated around their desks, but reports put the number closer to two dozen civil servants at the event:It isn't agood look is it?