The consensus now forming around the Owen Paterson affair is that the whole battle to exonorate the former MP and disband the standards regime that found him to be in breach of the normal rules governing public life was actually a proxy war to save the Prime Minister from further inquiries.The Independent reports that Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of two fresh sleaze inquiries into his own behaviour, as signs grow that his botched attempt to save a senior Tory MP from punishment for paid lobbying has shaken his authority within his own party.The paper says that Labour has demanded a probe by Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone into Mr Johnson’s failure to declare a freebie holiday in Spain, as the guest of recently ennobled Zac Goldsmith, in the MPs’ register of interests, as Downing Street refused to reveal the value of the luxury break.At the same time they say the party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has written wrote to Ms Stone urging her not to allow pressure from the PM to deter her from launching a delayed inquiry into the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment at a reported cost of £200,000:There are so many choices to designate as, what intelligence people call, a 'useful idiot' in this campaign by Number 10 to distract from and parry complaints against Johnson, that it is difficult to say who should emerge with the prize. Shpuld it be the hapless Paterson himself, the chief whip or the 250 Tory MPs who trotted through the lobbies in support of the scheme? It is little wonder that the affair has cost the Prime Minister support within his parliamentary party:The real idiot in this whole affair could prove to be Boros Johnson.