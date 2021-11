There is a shocking article in the Guardian that sets out in stark terms the uncomfortable and, in my view, improper relationship between the UK's gambling industry and some MPs.The paper highlights a number of example of MPs who, within Parliamentary rules, have made interventions in Parliament, depite being in receipt of benefits from the gambling industry. A a Guardian audit found that 28s MPs – 19 Conservative and the rest Labour – have taken almost £225,000 in wages and freebies from the gambling industry since August 2020, all have been declared in the register of interest in accordance with the rules:These sort of interventions would be absolutely forbidden at local government level and could see a Councillor being suspended or barred from public service. Not so for MPs. It is litte wonder that concerns have been raised about the gambling industry’s apparent attempts to curry favour with politicians and the system that allows it:With a white paper on gambling reform, expected early next year, that could significantly curb the profitability of bookmakers and online casinos, the case for a reform of the system is compelling.