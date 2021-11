With the news this morning dominated by fears of an alcohol shortage over the Christmas period (it really is a good time to be teetotal), Ministers are at least breathing a sigh of relief that a anticipated dearth of turkey carcasses might be avoided.The Independent reports that the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, has had assurances from the British Poultry Council that there would “definitely” be enough turkeys for Christmas:Of course there are plenty of other Brexit-related problems to deal with, including the continuing shortage of HGV drivers and the imminent imposition of red tape on exports and imports from January. No wonder we get the impression that Ministers are not so much in control, as fire fighting one crisis after another.