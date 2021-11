Understandably, there have been widespread calls for reform of the system after Boris Johnson’s previous adviser on ministers’ interests, Sir Alex Allan, resigned after a report into the conduct of Priti Patel, the home secretary, was ignored.Following an investigation into allegations that Patel engaged in bullying behaviour, Allan found she had “not consistently met the high standards expected of her”, but a government statement said the PM had full confidence in her and considered the matter “closed. I am aware of similar issues in other nations, though nowhere as serious as the Patel incident.Now, as the Guardian reports , a wide-ranging review by the independent committee on standards in public life , chaired by former spy chief Jonathan Evans, has recommended that the prime minister should no longer be the only person who can give permission for ethics investigations into his own conduct and that of ministers.Evans has made nine recommendations, including major changes to the ministerial code of conduct, which is overseen by the prime minister:If we are to restore trust in standards in public life then it is vital that these recommendations are implemented in all of the UK's Governments.