Are the days when we expected politicians to set an example really over? I'm not talking about personal lives, that day never arrived, but in terms of looking after the best interests of the state, in this case ensuring we the Treasury receives all taxes it is due, so those worse off do not end up bearing a disproortionate burden.And yet despite all that expectation, nobody seems to surprised to find Boris Johnson jetting off to spend time in a £25,000 a week mansion, linked to Costa del Sol property businesses owned by Zac Goldsmith’s family that engaged in a multimillion-pound tax evasion scheme, according to Spanish courts. Zac Goldsmith of course is also a Minister of the Crown.The Guardian says that court papers obtained by the Guardian show tax inspectors ordered two property companies owned by the Goldsmith family to pay €24m (£20m) in unpaid taxes and fines after investigating what they said was a suspicious property deal:The paper makes it clear that the Goldsmith family holdings are complex and that while the villa Johnson stayed in was not owned by a company involved in the tax investigation, public records suggest it forms part of the Goldsmiths’ wider sprawling property holdings in Benahavís. Nevertheless. as Prime Minister he should have been aware of the issue and kept well clear of it.