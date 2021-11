I linked to this article on Open Democracy by Peter Geoghegan a few days ago, but on re-reading it decided that it deserves a more substantive boost.Mr. Geoghegan, whose book 'Democracy for Sale' is excellent by the way, argues that the UK government's commitment to Net Zero by 2050 is under threat from an organised, well-funded opposition on the Conservative Right, many of whom are veterans of the fight for Brexit, and who intend to pursue similar tactics to achieve their goal.He says that a classic example of this appeared in The Telegraph this week: the day before the Budget, when it reported a YouGov survey had found a majority of the British public “want a referendum on Boris Johnson’s net zero plans” by the next general election – a majority of those who expressed a preference, that is. The next day, Nigel Farage told GB News viewers that a referendum on Green taxes “could well be my latest campaign”:He goes on to say that there are striking parallels between the Brexit playbook and the increasingly vocal opposition to action on climate change:As with Brexit, the nation's and, in this case, the world's future is being put at risk by powerful forces seeking to advance their own interests. We cannot let it happen again.