There is a famous scene in Dr Who, when David Tennant, playing the eponymous time traveller, brings down British Prime Minister, Harriet Jones with six words. "Don't you think she looks tired?" he suggests to an aide, thus planting the seed to question if Harriet is fit to continue being Prime Minister, or if she is 'too tired'.Judging by his performance over the last few weeks, tiredness is the least of Boris Johnson's worries, and yet it took an ITV reporter to plant the seed , the 'Doctor seed' we shall call it, when he asked the Prime Minister to his face if everything is okay?That widely reported question is going to stick in the minds of MPs and commentators for some time, especially after the shambolic speech Johnson gave to business leaders yesterday, in which he lost his way repeatedly, talked about his trip to Hampshire’s Peppa Pig World, imitated the sound of an accelerating car with grunts that the official Downing Street release transcribed as “arum arum aaaaaaaaag” and compared himself to Moses over his plan to help business invest in tackling climate change. Even by Johnson's standards this was an extraordinary contribution to public debate.It is little wonder then, that the Guardian is reporting that Conservative MPs are increasingly worried about Boris Johnson’s competence and drive. They say senior members of his own party want Johnson to get the government back on track after a disastrous two weeks:Whether the Peppa Pig speech was Johnson's 'Harriet Jones moment' will only emerge in time, but it is sure looking like it.