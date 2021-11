If I were in a council meeting and sought to influence a decision on an issue in an area I had a paid interest in, then it would result in a complaint to the Ombudsman and the imposition of sanctions. Alas, that does not appear to apply in Parliament.The Mirror reports that Conservative MP, Laurence Robertson, who is paid £24,000 a year by the Betting and Gaming Council, an industry body that lobbies on behalf of bookmakers, used his position to ask ministers in Parliament not to back tough new laws on gambling:The public have a right to expect that laws and decisions are made by MPs in an objective way and free of influence. Surely some reforms are needed to ensure that this at least looks like it is happening.