There was an outstanding opinion piece in yesterday's Guardian by Jonathan Freedland in which he argues that Boris Johnson's contempt for the rule of law, and belief that he and his friends are beyond its reach, poses an extraordinary threat to our democracy. If If you’re on Team Johnson, he says, the normal rules don’t apply.He says Johnson does not regard even those laws he himself put on the statute book as binding. An impeccable source reports that, at the G7 meeting in Cornwall, the prime minister told French president Emmanuel Macron that he had only “sort of” signed the Northern Ireland protocol, currently the cause of so much tension between the two countries:Freedland's conclusion is bang on the nose and elucidates far more elegantly than I, some of the themes of posts on this blog:It is time the electorate woke up to these issues, however I fear that, without a credible and effective opposition, by the time they do so, it will be too late.