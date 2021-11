I suppose that if you are responsible for upholding the laws of the land, in whatever capacity, then you should be beyond reproach, like Caesar's wife. How then do we explain this story , which details an arrangement where the HMRC have struck a deal to relocate tax officials into a new office complex in Newcastle owned by major Conservative party donors through an offshore company based in a tax haven.The Guardian says that the department’s planned new home in the north-east of England is part of a regeneration scheme developed by a British Virgin Islands (BVI) entity controlled by the billionaire property tycoons David and Simon Reuben:The paper adds that combatting offshore tax evasion and avoidance is described as one of HMRC’s priorities, and yet the government has still not honoured a commitment to introduce a register of overseas companies owning UK properties, which would help to crack down on the use of offshore companies to obscure owners’ identities and their source of funds.