There is nothing new in politics, something that recent events have reinforced. The recent controversy over the Tories allegedly selling peerages to high value donors mirrored a row fifteen years ago when the police investigated Tony Blair's government for similar allegations. The difference this time is that the police have declined to launch an investigation.And who can forget Peter Mandelson being forced to resign from the cabinet over a non-declared loan. Admittedly, the circumstances were different but now we have an allegation against the Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees Mogg, that he received £6 million in cheap loans from a company he is a director of, and has not declared it in the register of interests.The Guardian report that Labour has called for an investigation into whether Jacob Rees-Mogg broke the financial rules for MPs by failing to declare the loans:Meanwhile, one of Rees-Mogg’s Conservative colleagues has come under scrutiny over lobbying. The Sunday Times reported that a unit in the Department for Transport (DfT) set up by Grant Shapps, a private aviation enthusiast, had been lobbying against housebuilding on small runways. The DfT said the team was not a lobbying body and instead provided “support to general aviation on a range of matters affecting their operations”.The interesting thing about the Rees Mogg loan, is that news of it was first published by the Daily Mail. Has the Tory Government's most reliable ally now turned on them?