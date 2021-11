It just goes to show that there is nothing new in politics, nor is this behaviour limited to any one party. The only way to stop it is to reform the honours system and in particular abolish the appointed second chamber and replace it with a fully elected body. And then there is this scandal in 2006 , when the Scottish National party MP Angus McNeil complained that four wealthy businessmen, who had lent the Labour party a total of £5m, were nominated by Tony Blair for peerages. All four of the peerages were later blocked by the House of Lords appointments commission.It just goes to show that there is nothing new in politics, nor is this behaviour limited to any one party. The only way to stop it is to reform the honours system and in particular abolish the appointed second chamber and replace it with a fully elected body.

The latest scandal centres on the alleged abuse of the honours system with the Mirror reporting that the Tories have been accused of giving peerages to donors paying more than £3 million to the party.They say that a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Open Democracy claims to have found evidence of a new "cash for peerages" scandal, as 16 of the party's main treasurers have reportedly been offered a seat in the Lords over the past 20 years. The only exception is the most recent one, who stood down two months ago:Of course none of this is new, nor is the allocation of peerages to major donors unique to the Tory Party. Lloyd George fanously had a price list determining what honour was awarded on the basis of how much money was paid.