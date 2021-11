According to the Guardian , the Bank of England and other banks are facing criticism over the way they are conducting climate stress tests, with politicians and campaigners warning that a lack of penalties for dirty assets will give banks little incentive to clean up their act.They say that the Bank of England has come under fire for so far refusing to publish data for individual firms, and stopping short of introducing immediate capital requirements, which would make it more expensive to offer loans and services to fossil fuel companies and high carbon projects:This controversy just underlines how hard it is going to be to deliver on the many promises coming out of COP26.