The Guardian reports that the former cabinet minister and past Conservative Party leader is facing questions over his £25,000-a-year second job advising a multimillion-pound hand sanitiser company after he chaired a government taskforce that recommended new rules benefiting the firm.They say Duncan Smith chaired the Task Force on Innovation, Growth, and Regulatory Reform, which reported back in May after he and two other MPs were asked by Boris Johnson to recommend ways of cutting supposed EU red-tape. However, the fresh spotlight on moonlighting by MPs has now prompted questions about the taskforce’s recommendations that alcohol-free hand sanitisers should be formally recognised as suitable for use in the UK:The Guardian says that Byotrol, which is based in Cheshire, said in August that its revenue almost doubled and its pre-tax profits rocketed by more than 600% following “exceptional demand” for its sanitising technologies due to the pandemic. It reported a revenue of £11.2m for the 12 months to 31 March, up from £6m the previous year.They list other Tory MPs working in the healthcare sector – in some cases for companies that have benefited from lucrative Covid-19 contracts. These include Steve Brine, a former junior health minister:Meanwhile the Good Law Project has unveiled another close relationship between a PPE provider and a government minister They say the partner of Michelle Donelan, the Minister of State for Universities, heads up the commercial unit at a PPE company that has been awarded numerous PPE contracts. Stronghold Global have landed deals to supply NHS hospitals, Government Covid testing sites and universities:They add that the potential conflict has yet to be declared by the Minister in the latest published register of interests – despite Government guidance requiring ministers to declare any interests that “might reasonably be perceived to be directly relevant to that particular Minister’s public duties”:The Department for Edcucation says that the Minister did declare her partner's employment but that it was "not deemed relevant for publication.” Why not? Surely transparency is needed in these situations.