By interfering in this way, Gove is treading a very fine line that will leave questions over the fairness and impartiality of every electoral process from now on. Does he really want to tread that path? Many of us though, feel that the commission do not have enough powers and it needs to be beefed up, with the caveat that they are also given the resources to do their job.

The Tory obsession with controlling everything, locking down the state in their favour, taking donations from rich oligarchs with an agenda, and riding opinion polls on popularist measures like immigration has led me to the stage when I ask myself each morning if the UK has morphed into Viktor Orbán's Hungary, however this morning it feels more like Putin's Russia.The Guardian reports on disquiet and growing controversy over a proposed new law that will hand Michael Gove the power to set the remit of the hitherto independent watchdog that oversees elections and party finances, including donations.They say that under the elections bill, now passing through parliament, the Cabinet Office minister, Gove, would be given power to set the entire remit of the commission, as part of a series of changes that ministers say will strengthen democracy. But opposition parties, and some senior Conservatives, say the bill will be seen as another attempt to dismantle checks and balances in the system, and rig the political process in favour of the Tories:The case that apparently initiated this change in the law was this one . The sentencing report says:There is no indication that Gove is seeking to change the law to prevent similar prosecutions, but there is a feeling amongst the Tories, especially on judgements over Brexit, that the Electoral Commission is out of control and is biased against them and their fellow travellers.