We have just seen a £20 a week cut in universal credit, national insurance is going up for everybody but the super-rich, the demand for food banks continues to grow, furlough payments have ended leaving many people jobless and worse off, and wages are struggling to keep pace with inflation, having barely recovered fron the pandemic, yet a Tory MP is claiming that £82,000 a year is not enough to live on.The Independent reports on the view of Worthing West Conservative MP, Sir Peter Bottomley, that some MPs are finding it “really grim” to live on a salary of £82,000. Mr Bottonley, who is well past the normal retirement age at 77 and currently Father of the House, believes that the annual salary, which does not include expenses and perks, should be higher. This is despite the fact that the median salary in the UK is just over £31,000:My heart bleeds for the dire straits these MPs find themselves in. Perhaps they should find themselves a better paying job and leave politics to those who have a better understanding of how people live and survive on far less than an MPs salary.