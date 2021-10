It is difficult to see how anybodycan take the UK and its prime minister seriously when they talk about the need to tackle climate change. The latest example of ministerial hypocrisy is featured in the Mirror , who report that Boris Johnson has spent at least £216,000 on private flights since becoming Prime Minister, having taken more than 20 flights on private aircraft in two years:The paper adds that research by campaigners Transport and Environment found private jets are between 5 and 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger - and 50 times more polluting than trains. They add that just 1% of the world’s population contribute around 50% of global aviation carbon emissions.Perhaps Boris Johnson is being influenced by Car26.org who, according to this article on Open Democracy , is a “new campaign group calling for a referendum on net zero proposals and a pause in eco regulations until such a ballot is held”.