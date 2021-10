The Guardian reports that masks are being made mandatory again for all parliamentary staffers – but not MPs – amid concern over the recent rise in Covid cases and the safety of workers in the Palace of Westminster.The paper says that it is the first reintroduction of measures by the parliamentary authorities since restrictions were relaxed over the summer an dthat those who refuse to wear a face covering will be told they must leave the estate:So yet again we have a situation whereby MPs are asking others to take precautions they are not prepared to take in an effort to combat this virus. No wonder compliance is low and infection rates rising.