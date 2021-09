In his first speech as Prime Minister on 24 July 2019, Boris Johnson stated that the Government would “fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve.” The Conservative Party’s 2019 general election manifesto stated that a Conservative Government would seek a cross-party consensus in order to bring forward proposals for reform of how people pay for adult social care. It added that a prerequisite of the proposals will be that “no one needing care has to sell their home to pay for it.”In the same manifesto the Tories pledged not to increase income tax and national insurance. Over two years later we are still waiting as ministers argue over how to reconcile the two promises, with all the signs being that the wrong choices are going to be made.The Independent reports that the Prime Minister faces a furious backlash over plans to target younger workers with a manifesto-busting £10bn-plus tax hike to pay for older people’s social care. Anger is focussing on the controversial decision to increase National Insurance contributions (NICs) for around 25 million workers, which is believed to have been agreed, with ministers now wrangling over the exact level of the rise before an announcement next week.The proposal has come under fire from former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said a NIC hike “disproportionately targets the young” and called instead for a new “health and care premium”. And Liberal Democrats said the floated rise would be “unfair and unjust”, because it will “hit the youngest and the lowest paid whilst protecting the wealthiest”.The plan has also been blasted by Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings as “a big policy and political blunder” which could cost the prime minister his position:Everybody agrees that social care needs to be properly funded but let's ensure that money comes from those who can afford it, not the least well-off.