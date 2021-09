Controversy about the Tories Elections Bill continues to grow with the Observer reporting on an open letter from charities including Save the Children, independent campaign groups such as Greenpeace, and the trades union movement accusing the government of trying to rig future elections by stifling opposition and deterring participation.The bill, which will confer new powers on Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove over the hitherto independent Electoral Commission, which oversees elections and regulates political finance:We should not forget either, the report by Business Insider back in July , which revealed that this new law will make it much easier for British elections to be funded by tax exiles and non-domiciled Brits.The bill would allow UK citizens who have lived abroad for more than 15 years to join the electoral register, giving them a lifetime right to both vote in and fund elections in the UK. Under the new rules, overseas voters would not have had to previously appear on any electoral register in the UK in order to vote or donate to political parties:This is blatant gerrymandering by the Tories and needs to be opposed.