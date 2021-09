Reluctantly, I have registered with the NHS App and got myself a covid passport because the Labour-run Welsh Government insists that I cannot attend Swans games without it. The registration process was both bizarre and unsettling, requiring me to record a selfie video reading out four letters to enable authentication. Is this really acceptable and why are Welsh Labour backing up the Tories in this potential data-breach minefield? Are Labour Ministers comfortable with the lack of transparency behind contracts and data storage involved in this process?The Guardian reports that undisclosed companies are analysing facial data collected by the NHS app, prompting fresh concern about the role of outsourcing to private businesses in the service. They add that data security experts have previously criticised the lack of transparency around a contract with the NHS held by iProov, whose facial verification software is used to perform automated ID checks on people signing up for the NHS app.However the paper says that it now understands that French company Teleperformance, which has attracted criticism in the UK over working conditions, uses an opaque chain of subcontractors to perform similar work under two contracts worth £35m:Perhaps Welsh Labour Ministers will publish these details, seeing as they are using this app, or at least publicly call on the UK government to do so.